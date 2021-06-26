GBSHE Result 2021: Goa Board releases evaluation criteria for Class 12 exams; check at gbshse.info

The Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education has decided to adopt the 30:30:40 formula for evaluating the theory part of all subjects for Class 12 students

The Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (GBSHE) has released a detailed circular on the evaluation of marks for Class 12 board exams. Students, who are waiting for their results, can check the evaluation criteria on the official website gbshse.info.

The marking policy has been released after the Goa education board cancelled Class 12 examinations on 3 June due to the second wave of coronavirus in the state.

According to the official notice, GBSHE has asked Higher Secondary schools to follow a 30:30:40 format for calculation of the theory part for all subjects for Class 12 students.

As per the formula, 30 percent weightage will be on the average of three subjects in which a student has scored the highest marks in Class 10, then another 30 percent weightage will be given to the student's performance in Class 11 (final theory component) and finally, 40 percent weightage will be on unit tests or mid-term exams conducted in Class 12 by the school.

Further in the notification, GBSHE informed that amid the second COVID-19 wave in the country, the board had faced challenges of delivering unbiased and fair results to candidates.

The main objective of this new format for calculation is to provide an unbiased and transparent academic record that is based on the realistic performance of the candidate.

Henceforth, the board has directed and ordered schools to form a result committee. The group should consist of a principal and a minimum of four senior-most teachers (from Arts, Commerce, Science and Vocational streams each). While one teacher must be from a neighbouring Higher Secondary School teaching Class 12. The schools will co-opt the teacher as the external member of the committee.

The notification also mentions that if in case any student is dissatisfied with the evaluation policy, then he/she will be given the opportunity to appear for physical examinations that will be held in the state when the conditions are conducive.

The GBSHE Class 12 exams were scheduled to be conducted from 24 April to 18 May this year but got postponed due to the COVID-19 crisis in the state. Later, the board cancelled the exams due to the rise in coronavirus cases.