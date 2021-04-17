MPBSE Board exams: Correction window for admit cards extended till 10 May

The decision has been taken as the state government recently took the decision to postpone the board exams till June

The correction window for Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) Class 10 and Class 12 admit cards has been extended. Now, students can make the corrections till 10 May.

Earlier, the last date to make changes was 15 April. The decision has been taken as the state government recently took the decision to postpone the board exams till June.

The state’s School Education Board informed about the date extension via its official Twitter handle. In the post, the department stated that the decision has been taken in view of the current coronavirus situation in Madhya Pradesh.

Candidates who wish to download their admit cards without any changes can follow these steps:

- Visit the official website, https://mpbse.mponline.gov.in/

- On the homepage, go to the ‘Admit Card’ link

- A new page will open. Enter registration number

- The admit card will be displayed on the screen

- Take a print out, if required, and save a copy for later use

Alternatively, this direct link can be used to download the admit card.

In an additional order, the Board has decided not to conduct the Class 9 and Class 11 exams. Students of these classes will be allotted marks in accordance with their last year’s results.

Apart from postponing the exams for Class 10 and Class 12, the board has also delayed the examinations for diploma in pre-school education (vocational course). The notification for the same was shared on Twitter.

The Madhya Pradesh government has announced summer vacations for Class 1 to 8 students from 15 April to 13 June.