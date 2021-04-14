Madhya Pradesh Board postpones Class 10, 12 exams till June; new dates to be announced 15 days before exams

In another preventive measure, the state government has announced summer vacations for Class 1 to 8 students from 15 April to 13 June

The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) has postponed the exams for Class 10 and Class 12. The decision has been taken due to the rising number of coronavirus cases and deaths in the state.

The examinations for the diploma in pre-school education (vocational course) have also been delayed.

The state government’s official School Education Department has announced on Twitter that the exams will now be held in June.

मा.शि.म द्वारा आयोजित हाईस्कूल / हायर सेकेण्डरी / हायर सेकेण्डरी व्यावसायिक/डिप्लोमा इन प्री-स्कूल एजूकेशन,शारीरिक प्रशिक्षण पत्रोपाधि परीक्षाएं 1 माह के लिए स्थगित की जाती है। यह परीक्षाएं अब माह जून 2021 के प्रथम सप्ताह से प्रारंभ की जाकर अंतिम सप्ताह तक सम्पन्न कराई जायेंगी। pic.twitter.com/uyh15hvyO7 — School Education Department, MP (@schooledump) April 14, 2021

The Class 10 and Class 12 exams were going to begin from 30 April and 1 May, respectively. Now as per the notification, the exams will be held in the first week of June.

In another preventive measure, the state government has announced summer vacations for Class 1 to 8 students from 15 April to 13 June.

A notification released on Twitter states, “In view of the COVID-19 situation in the state, it has announced summer vacations from 15 April to 13 June for the government and state-aided schools from Classes 1 to 8”. For teachers, the summer vacation will be up to 9 June.

स्कूल शिक्षा मंत्री श्री @Indersinghsjp के निर्देश पर स्कूल शिक्षा विभा

ग ने कक्षा पहली से 8वीं तक के शासकीय एवं अनुदान प्राप्त समस्त विद्यालयों में 15 अप्रैल 2021 से 13 जून 2021 तक ग्रीष्म अवकाश का आदेश जारी किया हैं। pic.twitter.com/5PgnNB2422 — School Education Department, MP (@schooledump) April 13, 2021

Earlier in the day, Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal announced the cancellation of Class 10 board exams.

2. The Board Exams for Class Xth to be held from 4th May to June 14th, 2021 are hereby cancelled. The results of Class Xth Board will be prepared on the basis of an objective criterion to be developed by the Board. — Dr. Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank (@DrRPNishank) April 14, 2021

Similarly, Class 12 Board exams have also been postponed. The Ministry will announce the new dates at least 15 days prior to the exams.

1. The Board Exams for Class XIIth to be held from May 4th to June, 14th, 2021 are hereby postponed. These exams will be held hereafter. — Dr. Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank (@DrRPNishank) April 14, 2021

Currently, there are more than 13 lakh active cases in India. A total of 1,72,085 people have lost their lives due to coronavirus , as per data on the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare website.