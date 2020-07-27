live

MP Board 12th Result 2020 DECLARED at mpbse.nic.in LIVE Updates: 68.81% students have cleared Class 12 exams

MP Board 12th Result 2020 DECLARED LIVE Updates |Results for the Madhya Pradesh board class 12 exams were declared at 3 pm.

FP Staff July 27, 2020 15:15:45 IST
MP Board 12th Result 2020 DECLARED at mpbse.nic.in LIVE Updates: 68.81% students have cleared Class 12 exams

Highlights

15:23 (ist)

MP Board 12th Result 2020 Latest Updates

Khushi Singh tops state with 97.2%

Khushi Singh, hailing from the Reva district, scored 486 out of 500 to bag the first rank in MP Board's Class 12 exam. The top five ranks this year are held by girls.
15:13 (ist)

MP Board 12th Result 2020 Latest Updates

68.81% students pass Class 12 exams

A total of 68.81 percent students have passed the MP Board's Class 12 exams, with girls outperforming boys. While 73.4 percent of the girls cleared the exams, the pass percentage for boys is 64.66 percent.
15:05 (ist)

MP Board 12th Result 2020 Latest Updates

MPBSE announces Class 12 results on mpresults.nic.in

The MPBSE announced Class 12 results at 3 pm on mpbse.nic.in and mpresults.nic.in. Over 5.6 lakh students appeared for the exam.
15:01 (ist)

MP Board 12th Result 2020 Latest Updates

Supplementary exam result dates yet to be announced

For students who are not able to clear board exams, MPBSE usually holds supplementary exams for MPBSE Classes 10 and 12 days after results declaration. However, dates for the supplementary exams this year have not been announced in view of the coronavirus outbreak.
14:48 (ist)

MP Board 12th Result 2020 Latest Updates

Meritorious students to get laptops

 

On Sunday, Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan announced the resumption of the laptop scheme for students who excel in the exams. Meritorious students, both regular and self-taught students, will get Rs 25,000 to buy laptops, as per the chief minister.
14:40 (ist)

MP Board 12th Result 2020 Latest Updates

Check results via SMS

Internet down? Don't worry. You can check your results via SMS by texting MP12 (space) ROLLNUMBER and sending it to 56263
14:26 (ist)

MP Board 12th Result 2020 Latest Updates

Results in half an hour

Results for the Madhya Pradesh board class 12 exams are set to be declared in just over half an hour. Around 8.5 lakh students who took the class 12 exams are awaiting their results.
14:18 (ist)

MP Board 12th Result 2020 Latest Updates

Alternative websites to check

Since a large number of students will be trying to logon to the official websites to check their results, it is possible that some may face difficulty in accessing them. Some of the sites through which you can check your results are examresults.net and indiaresults.com.

 
 
13:38 (ist)

MP Board 12th Result 2020 Latest Updates

How to check results on official websites

Step 1: Click on mpbse.nic.in or mpresults.nic.in
Step 2: On homepage, tap on 'MP Board Class 12 Examination 2020' link
Step 3: Enter details mentioned on admit card and then click on 'submit' button
Step 4: MP 12th result 2020 will appear on screen. Download and take a print out for future reference.

13:23 (ist)

MP Board 12th Result 2020 Latest Updates

Over 8 lakh students await MP Class 12 results

Over eight lakh students appeared for the Madhya Pradesh Board Class 12 exams which were conducted in June this year. The exams, which were to be held in MArch but were delayed due to the coronavirus outbreak, concluded on 15 June.

LIVE NEWS and UPDATES

July 27, 2020 - 15:26 (IST)

MP Board 12th Result 2020 Latest Updates

Over 2.85 lakh students secure first division

2,85,754 students stood in the first division, 1,82,565 in the second division and 21,096 in the third division.

The candidates with 60 percent marks will be awarded first division, for second division students need 45 percent and above marks. In the third division, students with minimum 33 percent marks and above are considered.

MP Board 12th Result 2020 DECLARED LATEST UPDATES | A total of 68.81 percent students have passed the MP Board's Class 12 exams, with girls securing a pass percentage of as compared to 64.66 percent boys clearing the exam.

Results for the Madhya Pradesh board class 12 exams were declared at 3 pm.

Results for the Madhya Pradesh board class 12 exams are set to be declared in just over half an hour. Around 8.5 lakh students who took the class 12 exams are awaiting their results.

Since a large number of students will be trying to logon to the official websites to check their results, it is possible that some may face difficulty in accessing them. Some of the sites through which you can check your results are examresults.net and indiaresults.com. Around 8.5 lakh students took the class 12 exams.

The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) is likely to declare the result of the Madhya Pradesh Class 12th examination on 27 July (Monday) at 3 pm, reports said.

The time and date of the result were confirmed by Hindustan Times in a report published on Saturday. Quoting MPBSE public relations officer SK Chaurasia, the report said that "the Class 12 result would be announced on 27 July at 3 pm".

Once declared, the much-awaited results would be made available at board's official websites such as mpbse.nic.in and mpresults.nic.in.

Earlier, some reports had suggested that the results will be announced in August this year. However, News18 has quoted sources in the MPBSE office to report that the results will be declared on Monday.

Steps to check MP Board Result 2020:

Step 1: Go to the website - mpbse.nic.in or mpresults.nic.in
Step 2: Enter your roll number and other details to login
Step 3: A new page with your name and subject-wise result will be displayed on your screen.

Students can also check their scores right here on Firstpost by entering their details below:

This year, over eight lakh students had appeared for the MP Board 12th exams in over 3,682 centres across the state. The examinations were to be held in the month of March but got postponed due to the coronavirus outbreak. Later, the board decided to conduct the pending exams only for subjects that were important for students to get admissions to higher education institutes. The pending papers were conducted under strict guidelines from the state government in the month of June.

Once the MP Board 12th results are declared, students will be able to download their marksheet online from the official website. The hard copy of the mark sheets will be distributed once schools re-open.

Disclaimer: As has been observed over the course of the past few weeks, the dates and times of result announcements have been frequently changed around. The information above has not been independently verified by Firstpost. However, this article will continue to be updated to reflect official updates as and when they come in.

Updated Date: July 27, 2020 15:15:45 IST

