MPBSE Class 10th, 12th Result 2020 Date: Madhya Pradesh Class 10 results likely on 4 July at 12 pm; Class 12 scores expected next week

MPBSE Class 10 Result 2020 | The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) is likely to declare the result of Madhya Pradesh Class 10th examination today (Saturday, 4 July) at 12 pm while the Class 12 results are expected next week, reports said.

News18 quoted sources at MPBSE confirming the time and date for the Class 10 result, and Jagran Josh has also reported that the MPBSE Class 10 results are likely to be out today.

Earlier, MP Board Controller Balwant Verma was quoted as saying by The Indian Express that the evaluation process of the Class 10 board exam has been completed and the results will be declared soon.

The MP Board Class 10 result 2020 will be declared without conducting the pending board exams. The remaining papers which were postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic will be conducted later by the board.

Once announced, students can check the results on the websites- mpbse.nic.in, mpresults.nic.in.

As per the report, nearly 11.5 lakh students appeared for Madhya Pradesh Class 10 board exam 2020.

The report quoted Verma as saying that the evaluation process of Madhya Pradesh Board Class 12 exam 2020 will also be completed soon. The results for Class 12 will be announced in July second week.

“The hard copy of the mark sheets of both class 10, 12 exams will be distributed once schools re-opened,” the MP Board Controller said.

As per a report by Zee Business, MPBSE is currently undertaking the process of re-evaluation and verification, before declaring the final MP Board 10th Result 2020. It mentions that the MP Board Class 10 Result 2020 can be expected in between 22 to 25 June.

A Jagran Josh report mentions that last year, the MPBSE declared the Class 10th and Class 12th MP Board exam results on 15 May.

Steps to check MP Board Result 2020:

Step 1: Go to the website - mpbse.nic.in or mpresults.nic.in

Step 2: Enter your roll number and other details to login

Step 3: A new page with your name and subject-wise result will be displayed on your screen.

The MP Board Class 10 and Class 12 examination results 2020 have been delayed this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Disclaimer: As has been observed over the course of the past few weeks, the dates and times of result announcements have been frequently changed around. The information above has not been independently verified by Firstpost. However, this article will continue to be updated to reflect official updates as and when they come in.