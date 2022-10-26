MP: Woman dead, 23 injured in fuel tanker explosion

Khargone (MP): A woman was killed and over 20 people injured after a fuel tanker overturned and exploded in Madhya Pradesh’s Khargone district on Wednesday morning.

As per reports, people from Anjangaon village were allegedly collecting the fuel from the tanker that had overturned. While they were on it, an explosion occurred in the vehicle leading to fire, causing the casualties.

The incident took place at around 5 am near Anjangaon village under Bistan police station limits, about 30 km from the district headquarters, police said.

Khargone Collector Kumar Purushottam told reporters that one person was killed and at least 23 others suffered burn

injuries in the incident which occurred after the tanker of the Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL) overturned.

The deceased was identified as Rangubai (19), he said.

Some of the seriously injured persons were referred to Indore for further treatment, he said.

The collector also said that BPCL officials have been asked to conduct an inquiry into the incident.

Jagdish, who was among those injured in the incident, said a blast took place suddenly in the tanker when the villagers reached the spot after the vehicle overturned.

The tanker driver and conductor fled from the spot, he said.

Anjangaon resident Ghurmul Sisodia said the fire broke out suddenly in the fuel tanker when the villagers went to the spot to look at it.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan expressed grief over the incident. He wrote on Twitter, “Sad news received about a taker going from Indore to Khargone overturned near Anjangaon under Bistan police station in which many persons were injured and died. I pray to God for peace to the departed soul and speedy recovery of the injured”.

“Appropriate arrangements have been made by the administration for the treatment of injured in the accident. District Collector and SP and other senior officers are present on the spot. I am constantly in touch with the divisional commissioner and collector,” CM further wrote on twitter.

