Bhopal (MP): In a shocking turn of events, a man here allegedly assaulted his wife for several months after she refused to take part in ‘wife-swapping’. An FIR was registered after woman escaped in-laws house and complained on Monday.

Wife-swapping, also known as swinging or partner swapping is a non-monogamous behavior, in which partners in a committed relationship engage in sexual activities with others as a recreational or social activity.

The incident occurred at a hotel room in Bikaner, Rajasthan and the case was registered in Bhopal.

As per cops, the accused Ammar worked as a manager in a 5-star hotel in Bikaner.

The woman alleged in her complaint that the accused took her to a hotel a few months ago where he told her about the wife-swapping game. However, when she refused to take part, the accused assaulted her.

“He locked me in the hotel room and snatched my phone. After two days in Bikaner, he reached in an inebriated state. Drinking alcohol, taking drugs, having physical relations with different girls, and even having sex with boys were normal for him,” she said.

The complainant further added that when she refused to be a part of the game, “He assaulted me, called me uncultured, and had unnatural sex with me,”.

The complainant also stressed that she sustained severe injuries during this but did not agree to be part of that game.

As per the police complaint, she also highlighted that both her mother and her sister-in-law along with her husband demanded a dowry of Rs 50 lakhs.

She also informed that her inlaws’ never paid heed to her complaints and rather blamed her for being not so “modern”.

The complainant said that her health deteriorated after being injured and the assaults continued for months.

She was later taken to her maternal home by her relatives where she filed a complaint later.

“A case was registered against the accused husband and her mother-in-law and her sister-in-law under section 377, 498a, 323, 506, 34, 3/4 of the Dowry Prohibition Act,” said Woman police station in-charge, Anjana Dhurve.

Further investigations into the matter are underway.

(With inputs from agencies)

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.