Earlier in the day, the announcement was made by the Madhya Pradesh Higher Education Department on its official Twitter handle

The Madhya Pradesh government on Thursday, 6 May released an official notification regarding the university exams in the state. As per the notice, the first, second and final semester exams for undergraduate (UG) programmes and second and fourth-semester exams for postgraduate (PG) courses will be conducted in June and July. This decision was taken keeping in mind the surge in COVID-19 cases across the state. Also, students will be writing their tests in an open-book format this year.

स्नातक अंतिम वर्ष/स्नातकोत्तर चतुर्थ सेमेस्टर की परीक्षाएं जून 2021 में आयोजित की जाएंगी तथा परीक्षा परिणाम जुलाई 2021 में घोषित किया जाएगा।

स्नातक प्रथम वर्ष, द्वितीय वर्ष तथा स्नातकोत्तर द्वितीय सेमेस्टर की परीक्षाएं जुलाई 2021 आयोजित की जाएंगी। pic.twitter.com/dG2WD8fISd — Higher Education Department, MP (@highereduminmp) May 6, 2021

Here are the important points mentioned in the notice:

- The UG final year and PG fourth semester exams will be conducted from June, while the results will be announced in July

- Even the UG first, second semester and PG second semester examinations will be held in July, while the scorecards will be released in August

- Also, all the UG and PG practical examinations will be conducted after the open book exams are over

- The timetable has not been announced yet. It is expected to be released by the Higher Education Department soon

Owing to the prevailing COVID-19 situation, many universities across the country have either cancelled or have announced an open book format for the UG and PG semester tests.