CUSAT postpones all university exams due to COVID-19 surge; check cusat.ac.in for more details

An official statement said, 'It is hereby notified that all university exams scheduled from April 19, 2021, are postponed. Revised dates will be announced later'

The Cochin University of Science and Technology (CUSAT) has declared that all undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) examinations, which were scheduled to begin from 19 April, have been postponed. This announcement has been made by the university in the wake of the COVID-19 second wave.

According to an official statement by the CUSAT controller of examinations, “It is hereby notified that all University Examinations scheduled to be held from April 19, 2021 (Monday) stand postponed. The revised dates will be announced later.”

Even the CUSAT Common Admission Test (CAT) 2021 has been postponed due to the rising coronavirus cases across the state. The revised exam schedule and details will be released soon. The CUSAT CAT 2021 examination was scheduled to be held from 12 to 14 June.

This exam is conducted for admissions to the MBA, MTech, MPhil, PhD, and Diploma programmes. In 2020, the university had also cancelled the CAT due to the prevailing coronavirus condition.

Amid the rise in COVID-19 cases, other universities like the National Testing Agency (NTA) have also decided to reschedule the JEE Main (April) 2021. Even, the Bangalore University has postponed the undergraduate and postgraduate exams which were scheduled to be held from 19, 20, and 21 April.