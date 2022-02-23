MP TET 2020 to be held on 5 March; check detailed exam schedule at peb.mp.gov.in

h Professional Examination Board (MPEB). Candidates can view the examination schedule on the official website of Professional Examination Board - peb.mp.gov.in/

According to the schedule released by the Professional Examination Board, the MP TET exam will be conducted on 5 March, Sunday. The examination will be held in two shifts on the specified date.

The first shift of the exam will be held from 9.30 am to 12 noon. Candidates have to report between 7.30 am to 8.30 am for the first shift exam. Applicants will be given time from 9.20 am to 9.30 am to read the important instructions of the exam.

The second shift exam will be held in the afternoon from 3.00 pm to 5.30p m. Reporting time for applicants is from 1.00 pm to 2.00 pm. Time to read important instructions is from 2.50 pm to 3.00 pm.

Examination of both the shifts will carry 150 marks each. The application process for Madhya Pradesh Primary School Teacher Eligibility Test began on 14 December last year and concluded on 1 January this year. Applicants of the Unreserved Category had to pay Rs 600 as examination fee whereas those belonging to the reserved category needed to pay Rs 300 as the application fee.

Direct link to view the schedule for MP TET 2020 exam is here.

The MP TET exam will be a Computer Based Test and will be conducted in various centres across many cities such as Indore, Ujjain, Gwalior, Neemuch, Jabalpur, Bhopal, Sidhi, Ratlam, Balaghat, Chhindwara, Mandsaur, Sagar, Khandwa, Guna, Damoh and Sidhi.

All applicants have to bring their respective admit card long with a valid photo identification proof to the exam venue. Candidates need to follow COVID-19 protocols and wear masks and maintain social distancing at the exam centre.

The MP TET is held for testing the eligibility of teachers teaching classes 1 to 7 in state board-affiliated schools. The MP TET certification is valid for a period of seven years.

