Agar Malwa (MP): A man was injured after he was attacked by a group of people armed with sharp-edged weapons for allegedly expressing support for former BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma in Madhya Pradesh’s Agar Malwa district on Wednesday, officials said.

The victim, identified as Bajrang Dal activist Ayush Jadhav, was going on a bike when he was intercepted by 10-12 people who tried to slit his throat.

Following a complaint, the police filed a case against 13 people for the attack on Jadhav, 25, and arrested two of the accused, police said.

Agar Malwa’s Superintendent of Police (SP) Rakesh Sagar told PTI that the complainant in the case has claimed Jadhav was attacked for supporting Sharma, whose controversial comments about Prophet Mohammad during a TV debate in May had kicked up a huge controversy.

It is a matter of investigation if the victim had indeed supported Sharma and in what manner, he added.

The police arrested two of the accused in the case and a search was on to nab the others, Sagar said.

Jadhav sustained head injuries in the assault, the police officer said.

Agar Malwa Kotwali Police Station in-charge Harish Jejurikar said the victim was attacked when he was passing by a local toll booth on a motorbike in the morning.

The complainant said the accused, all identified and residents of Agar Malwa, intercepted the victim and attacked him with sharp-edged weapons, he said.

Jejurikar, however, did not disclose the names of the arrested duo.

The police registered a case under 307 (attempt to murder), 506 (criminal intimidation) and other relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) following the complaint filed by one Ashutosh Soni, he said.

The victim was initially taken to the district hospital and later referred to Ujjain for further treatment, he said.

Meanwhile, activists of some right-wing outfits staged a protest outside the SP office and demanded the arrest of all the accused.

