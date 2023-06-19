MP: Leashed like a dog, man made to bark on road; 6 arrested as video goes viral WATCH

After a video of a youth apparently tied to a leash and forced to behave as a dog in Madhya Pradesh’s capital Bhopal went viral Monday, police registered a case against six Muslim youth.

“I am ready to become a Muslim,” victim Vijay can be seen pleading after the six accused allegedly ambushed him and made him act like a dog.

In the video, the victim was shown tethered to a leash made of a belt strapped around his neck like a dog collar, the other end of which is allegedly being held by Sahil.

The victim can be repeatedly seen apologising. The perpetrators, however, continued to abuse him, dragging him around and demanding that he “bark like a dog”.

One of the accused can be seen tightening the leash around the victim’s neck, barking the order: “Be a dog, say sorry…”

“Sahil Bhai is my father, he is my elder brother,” victim Vijay can be seen crying in agony.

“Say, Faizan bhai is also your father,” shouted another accused as Vijay can be seen complying.

In the video clip, the accused holding the leash keeps telling the victim to bark like a dog.

“I haven’t done anything; your friends are the ones responsible,” Vijay can be seen responding.

Referring to one Shahrukh, the victim can be heard saying, “He threatened me, I swear on my mother. I haven’t done anything. I am willing to convert to Islam.”

The police ascertained the incident took place in the Tila Jamalpura area of Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh.

India 🇮🇳: Muslim mob forced a Hindu man Vijay to kneel & bark like a dog after putting a belt around his neck, in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh They didn't stop there, further off the camera, Muslim men Faizan, Bilal, Sameer, Mufid and Sahil abused him about Mother and Sister &… pic.twitter.com/0eSvjt2V8b — Ashwini Shrivastava (@AshwiniSahaya) June 19, 2023

The accused were identified as Bilal Tila, Faizan Lala, Sahil Bachha, Mohammad Sameer Tila, and Mufid Khan.

In his complaint, Vijay, a resident of Panchavati Colony, Lalghati, alleged the incident occurred on the night of June 9.

He alleged that while returning from a wedding party with his friend Shahrukh, the accused attacked him on the road to Ram Mandir.

“I already knew them. Sameer stopped me and slapped me. Faizan began searching my pockets, while Sameer instigated both of them from a distance,” he explained.

Meanwhile, Bilal, Mufid, and another individual arrived at the scene, displaying a knife and forcibly making Vijay sit on the bike.

Faizan rode the bike, with Sameer sitting behind and holding Vijay in the middle. By that time, they had already taken Vijay’s scooter keys and both mobile phones.

Later, they took Vijay to Gautam Nagar’s PGBT College.

Faizan and Sahil tied the belt around his neck while Sameer, Bilal, Mufid and Sahil beat him.

Later, Vijay alleged that the accused persons also snatched Rs 700-800 from his pocket and asked him start eating

Beef and convert to Islam, as they thought he was a coward”.

Following the complaint, police registered a case against 6 accused under sections including the Religious Freedom Act.

Meanwhile, Bajrang Dal workers held protest march outside Tila Jamalpura police station demanding immediate arrest of the accused persons.

Home Minister Narottam Mishra also took cognizance of the matter to ensure swift inquiry. He has sought a report on the matter from Police Commissioner Harinarayanchari Mishra in 24 hours.

Home Minister Mishra said, ‘I have seen the video. I found it very serious. No human should be treated like this. I have immediately instructed the Bhopal Police Commissioner to investigate it and go to the truth and take legal action.

