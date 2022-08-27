MP: In an effort to immortalise love for wife, man buries her dead body inside home

when a team of district administration arrived at his house with exhumation orders, Mogre protested, saying that he considers 'humans and spirits as equal' and there was no need to take the body away from him

Dindori: A bereaved man from Madhya Pradesh’s Dindori could not bear the pain of separation after latter’s death and decided to bury her dead body inside the house. Police exhumed the body and shifted to cemetery after neighbour’s objection on Friday.

Omkar Das Mogre (50), a government teacher was married to Rukmani (45) since 25 years. Police reports say that she was battling sickle cell anaemia from past 10 years and the couple had no kids.

Dindori tehsildar Govindram Salame said his department received a call from Mogre’s neighbours saying he has buried his dead wife in the porch area of his house and has made it like a shrine, decked up flowers. He also slept next to the grave, neighbours informed.

Sources said residents and relatives of Mogre had opposed the burial inside his house.

However, Mogre told them he was doing so as he loved his wife. He also told the local people about a tradition in the Panika community wherein bodies of family members are buried within residential premises in rural areas in the Dindori district, they said.

Kotwali police station in-charge CK Sirame said Mogre buried the body on August 23 quoting the community custom.

Later when a team of district administration arrived at his house with exhumation orders, Mogre protested, saying that he considers “humans and spirits as equal” and there was no need to take the body away from him.

He relented after senior officials intyervened and allowed them to exhume the dead body. One of his neighbors told local reporters that Mogre was shattered by her death and wanted her body to be inside his house till his last breath.

(With inputs from TOI and PTI reports)

