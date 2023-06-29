MP govt decides to include Veer Savarkar's biography as compulsory subject in schools
The state's Education Minister Inder Singh Parmar on Thursday said that the government will also add biographies of Lord Parshuram, Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev, Rajguru, and others as individual subjects
The Madhya Pradesh government has decided to include Veer Savarkar’s biography and Bhagavad Gita Sandesh as compulsory subjects for all students in state board schools.
“Unfortunately, Congress did not teach about the true revolutionaries of India. We will include biographies of true heroes and the new syllabus will include Veer Savarkar, Bhagavad Gita Sandesh, Lord Parshuram, Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev, Rajguru and others,” Parmar told ANI.
The Congress has slammed the BJP-ruled state for including Savarkar’s biography in the school syllabus.
“It is unfortunate that they want to include Savarkar. He apologized to the British and including him in the syllabus is an insult to freedom fighters,” Madhya Pradesh Congress MLA Arif Masood said.
The move comes just before the state of Madhya Pradesh is slated to go into polls in November 2023.
Earlier, the Uttar Pradesh government had also decided to include Veer Savarkar’s biography as a compulsory subject for students of the state board.
According to an official statement from the UP Chief Minister’s office, the board has expanded its curriculum to include the life stories of 50 more great men.
Notably, the UP board syllabus has undergone a significant revision.
“Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has included his life story in his curriculum to introduce the children of the state to the country’s great men, revolutionaries, freedom fighters, social reformers, historians and great personalities who sacrificed their lives for the country’s independence,” the statement said.
The revised syllabus will be included in the curriculum starting in July in schools. This subject has been made compulsory for all schools and it is mandatory for the students to pass in this subject.
