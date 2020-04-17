MP Board Result 2020: Evaluation of Class 10 and Class 12 answer sheets to begin from 22 April; results likely in May

The evaluation of answer sheets of Madhya Pradesh Board Class 10 and Class 12 examinations will commence from 22 April 2020. Teachers will scrutinize the board examination copies from their home, tweeted School Education Department of Madhya Pradesh.

Detailed instruction on the evaluation of board answer sheets will be issued soon by the Secretary of Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education.

There has been a delay in secondary and higher secondary board examination results this year due to the nationwide lockdown to restrict the spread of coronavirus. The lockdown has now been extended till 3 May.

According to a report by News18 Hindi, if the answer scripts are checked within 20 days then the results of Madhya Pradesh Board Class 10 and Class 12 results are likely to be announced in May.

A report by The Times of India has said that a group of Madhya Pradesh Board Higher Secondary teachers have written a letter to chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan demanding cancellation of the remaining MP Board 2020 exams for Class 10 and Class 12. They have also asked for internal evaluation of the exams that have already been conducted.

The evaluation of Madhya Pradesh Board exam 2020 answer sheets were scheduled to begin from 21 March.

