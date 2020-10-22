MP Board 12th supplementary result 2020: Scores of Class 12 exam released at mpbse.nic.in

The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) held the Class 12 supplementary exam on 14 September

MP Board 12th supplementary result 2020: The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) has released the results of Class 12 supplementary 2020 exam on Wednesday (21 October).

Candidates who appeared for the exam on 14 September can check their MPBSE Class 12th Supplementary scores on its official website — mpbse.nic.in.

To qualify the MP Board Class 12 or Higher Secondary School Certificate (HSSC), supplementary exam, students will have to get at least 33 percent marks.

Apart from the official website, students can also check their score at mpbse.mponline.gov.in, mpbse.nic.in, mpresults.nic.in.

The supplementary exams were delayed this year due to delay in the main exams and declaration of its results.

The MPBSE Class 12 supplementary exam 2020 was conducted adhering to strict measures and guidelines in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Steps to check MPBSE 12th Supplementary Result 2020:

Step 1: Log on to Madhya Pradesh board's official website — mpbse.nic.in

Step 2: Tap on the 'Results' link on the homepage

Step 3: On a new page, click on the link that says, 'Higher Secondary School Certificate Examination (HSSC) - 12th Class Supplementary Result September - 2020 (NEW)'

Step 4: Enter your roll number and application number

Step 5: Hit the 'Submit' button and your Class 12 supplementary result will appear on the screen

Step 6: Check your score, total and qualifying status. Save your scorecard and take a printout.

Here is the direct link to check and download MPBSE Class 12 supplementary exam result 2020: http://mpsc.mp.nic.in/mpresults/mpbse2020/XIIHSSCSupp2020BSE/HSSC_2020_Supp.htm

MPBSE Class 12 results 2020 were declared by the board on 27 July. The overall pass percentage registered this year was 68.61. Girls outperformed boys by securing a pass percentage of 73.40 compared to just 64.66.