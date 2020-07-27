MP Board 12th Result 2020 DECLARED: Priya Lal and Rinku Bathra of science stream jointly top Class 12 exams, secure 99%

MP Board 12th Result 2020 DECLARED| Priya Lal and Rinku Bathra from the Science stream jointly topped the Madhya Pradesh Board Class 12 exams by securing 495 marks out of 500 or 99 percent.

Mufeel Arvivala from the commerce stream ranked second by securing 487 marks.

Khushi Singh topped arts stream with 97.20%.

The Madhya Pradesh Board declared the Class 12 results at 3 pm on 27 July (Monday) on its official website mpbse.nic.in.

While an overall pass percentage of 68.61 was registered, girls outperformed boys by securing a pass percentage of 73.40 compared to just 64.66.

Thirty-seven students held the top 10 ranks in the science stream.

Harda registered the highest pass percentage among regular students at 81.97. Meanwhile, Bhind was the lowest performing district with 37.45 percent of the regular students clearing the exams.

The top five pass percentages for regular students were in the following districts: Neemuch (81.68), Khandwa (79.89), Shajapur (79.39) and Khargone (78.58).

Students can also check their results through Firstpost by keying in their details in the widget below:

In 2019, The overall pass percentage was 72.37.

Arya Jain, a student of the science stream (math group) had shared the top rank with Commerce student Vivek Gupta. Both had secured 486 marks.

Girls had outperformed boys with a pass percentage of 76.31 percent over 68.94 percent.

Over eight lakh students had appeared for the MP Board 12th exams in 3,682 centres across the state. The exams were initially scheduled to be held from 2 till 31 March, but were postponed due to the novel coronavirus pandemic.

The pending exams were later conducted in June amid strict social distancing guidelines. Students can check their scores on the official websites mpbse.nic.in and mpresults.nic.in.

Steps to check MP Board Result 2020:

Step 1: Go to the website - mpbse.nic.in or mpresults.nic.in

Step 2: Enter your roll number and other details to login

Step 3: A new page with your name and subject-wise result will be displayed on your screen.

Step 4: Download and save the scorecard for future reference.

In case the official website is slow or unresponsive, students can check their results on alternative websites such as examresults.net and indiaresults.com.