MP Board 12th Result 2021: MPBSE declares scores at mpbse.mponline.gov.in; all students clear exam

Special exams will be conducted for those students who want to improve their class 12 results. They can submit application forms for the same from 1 August to 10 August.

The results of class 12 have been declared by the Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE). The pass percentage this year is 100 percent as all the students have passed class 12.

Over 6,60,682 students registered for the exam this year. As many as 3,43,064 students have secured first division while 2,64,295 have passed with second division.

The third division was secured by 48,787 students. Results have been withheld for 3549 students while it has been cancelled for 985 students.

The results were announced by the state Education Minister Inder Singh Parmar at a press conference. A merit list has not been declared considering that exams were not held this year.

Here are the steps that MPBSE Class 12 students can take to check their results:

Step 1: Visit the official website https://mpbse.mponline.gov.in/MPBSE/MPBSE

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the ‘Results’ tab

Step 3: Find the link for MPBSE class 12 results. Click on it

Step 4: Enter your roll number and other login credentials to check the results. Click on submit

Step 5: Your MPBSE class 12 results will be displayed. Download it

Step 6: Take a printout of the result and save it for future reference

Students can also check the results by visiting the website http://mpresults.nic.in/ or from the mobile app of the board available on the Google Play Store. They can also send an SMS in the format MPBSE12 (Roll Number) to 56263 and will receive their results.

The MPBSE class 12 examinations were cancelled by the board due to the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic. An alternative assessment criterion was introduced and the marks have been calculated on the same basis. MPBSE class 12 students have been awarded marks based on their score in the best five subjects in Class 10.

Meanwhile, the board had declared the results of class 10 on 14 July. As many as 3,56,582 students passed with the first division.