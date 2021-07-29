MP Board 12th Result 2021 Live Updates: MPBSE Class 12 results can also be accessed from the MPBSE Mobile application on Google Play Store

Auto refresh feeds

The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) will declare the results of the Class 12 students today, 29 July at 12 pm. The MP Class 12th Result 2021 will be available on official websites, including mpbse.mponline.gov.in , mpresults.nic.in and mpbse.nic.in .

MPBSE Class 12 results can also be accessed from the MPBSE mobile application available on Google Play Store. The Class 12th result can be downloaded from the "know your result section" of MPBSE Mobile App by entering the roll number.

While announcing the decision to cancel Class 12th MP board exams, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan had said, “The lives of the students are precious to us. We will worry about their careers later.”

Class 12 exams were not held this year due to a surge in COVID-19 cases and results have been decided according to alternative assessment criteria. The exams were to begin from 30 April, but kept getting postponed as coronavirus cases continued to rise.

As exams were cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, MPBSE decided an assessment criteria for Class 12 students, wherein marks will be determined on the basis of best of five marks obtained in various subjects of Class 10.

MP Board 12th Result 2021 LATEST Updates: The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) will declare Class 12 exam results on 29 July at 12 noon. The results will be released on mpbse.nic.in, mpbse.mponline.gov.in or mpresults.nic.in.

Class 12 exams were not held this year due to a surge in COVID-19 cases and results have been decided according to alternative assessment criteria. The exams were to begin from 30 April, but kept getting postponed as coronavirus cases continued to rise. Results have been decided on the basis of students’ performances in the best five subjects of Class 10.

While announcing the decision to cancel Class 12th MP board exams, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan had said, “The lives of the students are precious to us. We will worry about their careers later.”

MPBSE Class 12 results can also be accessed from the MPBSE Mobile application on Google Play Store. The Class 12th result MP Board can be downloaded from the "know your result section" of the MPBSE Mobile App by entering the roll number.

Steps to check MPBSE Class 12 Results 2021:

Step 1: Visit the official website - mpbse.mponline.gov.in or mpresults.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the Results tab

Step 3: On the next window, insert login credentials

Step 4: Submit and access MPBSE Class 12 result 2021

The board will allow students dissatisfied with the MP Board Class 12th results to appear for a special exam held after the COVID-19 cases fall.

Last year, 8.5 lakh students had appeared for the Class 12 exams, of which 68.81 percent had passed.