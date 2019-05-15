MP Board 10th result 2019: MPBSE declares Class 10 result; check scores on official websites mpbse.nic.in, mpresults.nic.in

MP Board 10th result 2019 Declared | The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) announced the results of the Class 10 examinations today (Wednesday, 15 May) at 11 am, according to reports. Candidates can check their scores on the official websites of the MPBSE, mpbse.nic.in and mpresults.nic.in.

The Madhya Pradesh Board High School Certificate (HSC) Examination, which is the test students sit for after Class 10, is conducted by the MPBSE usually in the month of March. The results follow in May. This year, the Madhya Pradesh board Class 10 exams commenced on 1 March and ended on 27 March.

More than 10 lakh students appeared for the Class 10 board exam in Madhya Pradesh this year.

It is a good idea to keep your roll number, registration number and other details handy in the days leading up to the declaration of the results.

If you were a candidate in the exams, here is the simplest way you can check the MP Board Result 2019:

Step 1: Visit the official sites of MPBSE, which are mpbse.nic.in and mpresults.nic.in.

Step 2: There is going to be an announcement link on the homepage which says "MP Board Result 2019."

Step 3: Enter your roll number and other details which you will easily find on your admit card to log in.

Step 4: Your score will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Save it in a PDF file for further reference and print it out when possible.

Students can also check their scores right here on Firstpost by entering their details below:

Students will be able to collect their marksheets from their schools a few days after the results are announced online.

