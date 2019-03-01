MPBSE Class 10 and Class 12 Exam 2019: Test scheduled to start today, check timetable at mpbse.nic.in

MP board Class 10, Class 12 Exam 2019 | The Madhya Pradesh board exams for Class 10 and Class 12 are scheduled to start on 1 and 2 March respectively. The timetables for the examination can be found on the official website of the Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE): mpbse.nic.in. The timetables were released in December 2018.

The Class 10 exam will begin with on 1 March and end on 27 March, according to the schedule. The timetable indicates that the first exam will be the 'Third language (general). For the Class 12 exam, scheduled to begin on 2 March and end on 2 April, the first exam is listed as 'Special language Hindi', according to a report by The Times of India.

The exams will be held from 9 am to 12 noon, the report said. The exam for the visually impaired candidates will take place between 1 and 4 pm.

Here is how to check the timetable:

Step 1: Head over to the official website (mpbse.nic.in)

Step 2: Click on the 'Timetable' tab on the home page

Step 3: Select the option of timetable and take a print out for future reference.

Firstpost has not been able to independently verify the information, and exam schedules and dates are subject to change.

