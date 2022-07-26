MP: B.Tech student Nishank Rathore's body found on railway track, family received 'sar tan se juda' text

Nishank Rathore was a third-year student at Oriental College in Bhopal. Police found his scooter and mobile phone near his dead body

New Delhi: The Prophet controversy sparked by a statement of now-sacked BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma refuses to die down despite the horrible beheading of Hindu tailor Kanhaiya Lal by two Muslim extremists in Udaipur.

In possibly a replay of the same, the body of a young B.Tech student, Nishank Rathore, was found on the Bhopal-Narmadapuram railway track on 24 July near Obaidullaganj town in Madhya Pradesh's Raisen district. Incidentally, Nishank’s father and friends had received a screenshot of the victim's own Instagram account that read "Gustakh-e-nabi ki ik sazaa, sar tan se juda" (One punishment for blasphemy against the Prophet, the head severed from the body).

The text was imposed over Nishank Rathore’s picture. He was a third-year student at Oriental College in Bhopal.

According to reports, the police found Rathore's scooter and mobile phone near his dead body. According to reports, the body was sent for post-mortem examination and the police informed the parents of the victim of the incident.

His body has been sent for post-mortem and the police are awaiting the report.

Meanwhile, Nishank’s parents had been frantically looking for him since Sunday afternoon. They tried to contact him onhis mobile phone, which used to ring and then get disconnected. By this time the family had received the picture of Nishank's Instagram account.

Reports further add that later in the evening, around 6 pm, Nishank's father received a WhatsApp message in Hindi, which said, “Rathore sahab, your son is very brave. Only one punishment for blasphemy against the Prophet, head severed from the body”.

Alarmed at this, the family registered a missing person's complaint with the police in Bhopal.

Nishank’s father has been quoted by reports as having said that his son was a happy lad and could not have committed suicide, rather he suspected murder and demanded the police investigate the matter thoroughly.

(With inputs from agencies)

