MP: At least seven dead as fire breaks out at residential building in Indore

At least seven people were killed in a fire that broke out at a residential building in the Vijay Nagar locality of Indore early on Saturday, police said.

Nine people have been rescued so far, of which five have been hospitalised, Indore Police Commissioner Harinarayana Chari Mishra told ANI.

The fire erupted in the building, located in Swarn Bagh colony in Indore, between 4 am to 5 am today morning, according to preliminary information.

Madhya Pradesh | Five people charred to death after a fire broke out in a two-storey building in Indore. The Fire official says, "The fire might have started through a short circuit. It took us 3 hours to bring the fire under control. pic.twitter.com/FNDeDWgm1x — ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) May 7, 2022

A short circuit in the electric metre ignited the fire which engulfed the vehicles in the parking of the residential complex before taking an awful turn, Vijay Nagar police station inspector Tehzeeb Qazi told PTI.

Five bodies were pulled out of the building while the 11 wounded have been rushed to hospital, he said, adding most of the deaths were due to asphyxiation

The fire has been brought under control and a detailed investigation was on, Qazi said.

With inputs from agencies

