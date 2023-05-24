MP accident: Bus on way to Shivraj Singh Chouhan’s programme overturns in Umaria, 3 killed, several injured

Three people were reportedly killed and several others injured after a bus overturned near the Ghanghri flyover in the Umaria district of Madhya Pradesh on Wednesday.

The bus was carrying people to attend the ‘Ladli Bahna Sammelan’ called by Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

The incident took place at noon when the bus full of passengers onboard overturned after losing balance.

Senior district administration officials, MLA, and other officials have reached the spot and relief and rescue work is going on.

The injured have been admitted to the district hospital, a senior official said.

With inputs from agencies

