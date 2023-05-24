India

MP accident: Bus on way to Shivraj Singh Chouhan’s programme overturns in Umaria, 3 killed, several injured

FP Staff May 24, 2023 15:47:02 IST
Three people were reportedly killed and several others injured after a bus overturned near the Ghanghri flyover in the Umaria district of Madhya Pradesh on Wednesday.

The bus was carrying people to attend the ‘Ladli Bahna Sammelan’ called by Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

The incident took place at noon when the bus full of passengers onboard overturned after losing balance.

Senior district administration officials, MLA, and other officials have reached the spot and relief and rescue work is going on.

The injured have been admitted to the district hospital, a senior official said.

With inputs from agencies

Updated Date: May 24, 2023 15:47:02 IST

