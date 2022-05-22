Mother, two daughters found dead in southwest Delhi's Vasant Vihar flat
Three members of a family were found dead on 21 May inside a flat in southwest Delhi's Vasant Vihar area, police said.
On 21 May at 8.55 pm, police received information that flat number 207 of Vasant Apartment in Vasant Vihar was locked from inside and the persons inside the house were not responding, a senior police officer said.
Police managed to open the door and found that the gas cylinder was partially opened in the house and there was a suicide note too, the officer said.
On checking the inner room, three bodies were found lying on the bed and three small ’angithi’ were kept in the room. It is presumed that they have died due to suffocation, Deputy Commissioner of Police (southwest) Manoj C said.
As per the information based on a note found inside the house, the women packed the house with polythene and made the house a gas chamber. It was part of their plan to die by suicide.
As the police entered the house, they found a note which read, "Too much deadly gas, do not light matches or lighters after opening the door, the house is filled with very dangerous poisonous gas."
The note was written to avoid any fire incident.
The deceased have been identified as Manju and her daughters Anshika and Anku, police said.
Manju's husband had died in April last year due to coronavirus and since then the family was in depression, and she was also bed ridden due to illness, police said.
