Mother-son duo from Kerala clear Public Service Commission exam together

A teacher at Anganwadi for ten years, the 42-year-old mother cleared the PSC Exam along with her 24-year-old son Vivek

A mother and son duo from Kerala have been hogging headlines for all the good reasons. According to ANI, a 42-year-old mother Bindu and her 24-year-old son Vivek from Malappuram have cleared the Public Service Commission (PSC) examination together. Speaking to the news agency, Vivek said that he and his mother went together to coaching classes. “My mother brought me to this and my father arranged all the facilities for us.” Vivek also mentioned that he and his mother got a lot of motivation from their teachers. He also said that although they both studied together, he never thought that they would qualify the exam together. “We're both very happy," Vivek said.

"We went together to coaching classes. My mother brought me to this and my father arranged all facilities for us. We got a lot of motivation from our teachers. We both studied together but never thought that we'll qualify together. We're both very happy," said Vivek, son of Bindu pic.twitter.com/2qu23d0IHX — ANI (@ANI) August 10, 2022

When her son was in class 10, Bindu started reading books to encourage him. While motivating her son for the PSC exams, Bindu too got motivated. NDTV reports that Bindu has spent the last decade teaching in an anganwadi centre. She also thanked her friends, her son and the instructors at her coaching centre who were a constant source of inspiration and support during her preparation.

The mother-son duo are all set to take up a government job together. Reports suggest that Bindu passed the Lower Divisional Clerk (LDC) exam with a rank of 38, while Vivek passed the Last Grade Servants (LGS) test with a rank of 92. It is also reported that after three attempts, two for the LGS exam and one for the LDC, Bindu's fourth attempt was successful in clearing the PSC exam. Twitter users are also congratulating the mother son duo. One of the users commented on Twitter, “Heartiest Congratulations Vivek and Bindu.”

Wow congratulations to both of you! — Sufian Choudhury 🇮🇳 (@SufianChy143) August 10, 2022

It should also be noted that stream-2 posts in Kerala have the maximum age of 40, with some relaxations for certain categories as well. According to Mint, the relaxation is for three years in the OBC category, while it is five years for SC and ST and widows. For the differently-abled (speech, hearing and vision), the relaxation in the Stream 2 PSC exam is for 15 years while it is 10 years for the differently-abled orthopaedically.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.