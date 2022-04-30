Mother, infant drown as boat capsizes in Bhagirathi river

Locals and fishermen rescued the eight others who were on the boat, which along with another was taking invitees to a wedding ceremony from Nabadwip to Mayapur

A woman and her 18-month daughter are missing after a country boat carrying about 10 people capsized in the midstream of Bhagirathi river near the holy town of Nabadwip in West Bengal on Saturday, police said.

Police have rushed to the area and a search has been launched.

The State Disaster Response Force has been called to assist in the operation, the police said.

What is known so far

According to the Anandabazar Patrika report, the accident took place on Saturday in the Sri Chaitanya Colony area of ​​ancient Mayapur in Nadia's Nabadwip municipality.

Puja Muhuri (24) from Shyamnagar had come to attend a wedding ceremony at Sri Chaitanya Colony in Mayapur. She was accompanied by her husband and her 18-month daughter. At around 12 o'clock on Saturday, they boarded a boat with tens relatives to cross the Bhagirathi River. The boat capsized midstream.

It has been reported that Muhuri did not know how to swim.

With input from agencies

