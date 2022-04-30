Mother, infant drown as boat capsizes in Bhagirathi river
Locals and fishermen rescued the eight others who were on the boat, which along with another was taking invitees to a wedding ceremony from Nabadwip to Mayapur
A woman and her 18-month daughter are missing after a country boat carrying about 10 people capsized in the midstream of Bhagirathi river near the holy town of Nabadwip in West Bengal on Saturday, police said.
Police have rushed to the area and a search has been launched.
The State Disaster Response Force has been called to assist in the operation, the police said.
Locals and fishermen rescued the eight others who were on the boat, which along with another was taking invitees to a wedding ceremony from Nabadwip to Mayapur, a distance of about 12 km, it said.
What is known so far
According to the Anandabazar Patrika report, the accident took place on Saturday in the Sri Chaitanya Colony area of ancient Mayapur in Nadia's Nabadwip municipality.
Puja Muhuri (24) from Shyamnagar had come to attend a wedding ceremony at Sri Chaitanya Colony in Mayapur. She was accompanied by her husband and her 18-month daughter. At around 12 o'clock on Saturday, they boarded a boat with tens relatives to cross the Bhagirathi River. The boat capsized midstream.
It has been reported that Muhuri did not know how to swim.
With input from agencies
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
Hanskhali rape case: CBI apprehends accused's friend; third arrest so far
Two other accused in the case, one of them son of a local TMC leader in Nadia, were earlier apprehended by the state police
TMC sweeps Bengal bypolls, wins both Ballygunge Assembly, Asansol Lok Sabha seats
Shatrughan Sinha won the Asansol Lok Sabha bypoll by bagging 6,56,358 votes while TMC candidate for Ballygunge Assembly Babul Supriyo won secured 51,199 votes
Artists, activists voice concern over Hanskhali rape case, ask Mamata to ensure women's safety
A Class 9 student died hours after returning sick from the birthday party of a man, allegedly the son of a panchayat member, on 4 April, and her family filed an FIR against the accused five days later on 9 April at Hanskhali police station leading to his arrest.