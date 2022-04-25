India

Mother cries after seeing poster of her martyred son, watch heartwrenching video

In the video, a mother of a martyred jawan is seen repeatedly kissing the picture of her son as she cries remembering him

FP Trending April 25, 2022 19:46:50 IST
Screen grab from viral video. Twitter/@KanchanGupta

Not everyone gets the opportunity to die for the country and those who do are immortal and always remembered for their martyrdom. A recent video of such a braveheart has gone viral on the internet and is sure to make you teary-eyed.

The video was shared by Kanchan Gupta, Senior Advisor to the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting on Twitter.

The video of the poster, which also has pictures of other slain jawans, has received more than 3 lakh views so far. As per media reports, the jawans in the poster belonged to CRPF 223 Battalion of Dornapal in Sukma district, Chhattisgarh. Reacting to the video, a user said, "Very sad video. Heart wrenching. When will this insane killing stop??" Another user wrote that it was heartbreaking to see a jawan’s mother going through this.

“Thousand salutes to this Maa,” wrote another.

A report by AnyTV News suggests that a memorial was dedicated to the soldiers who lost their lives in an encounter with Maoists in Kasalpad of Sukma district. The encounter dates back to 2014 and families of the slain soldiers were honoured in the programme.

The mother of martyred jawan PL Manjhi broke down seeing the picture of her son. Sharmila Manjhi from Odisha's Bargarh had come to attend the event with her son and daughter. At the venue, she could not stop herself from crying seeing the photograph of Manjhi on the poster.

Updated Date: April 25, 2022 19:46:50 IST

