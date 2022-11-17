'Most ridiculous thing I have ever heard,' says Mahua Moitra on Gurugram banning 11 pet dog breeds

New Delhi: Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra has reacted to the district consumer disputes redressal forum in Gurugram ordering the Municipal Corporation to ban pet dogs of 11 foreign breeds.

Mahua Moitra said, “Most ridiculous thing I have ever heard. Who thinks up these nonsensical bans? Far more dangerous beasts on 2 legs. Thank God my Henry doesn’t like Gurgaon anyway.”

Most ridiculous thing I have ever heard. Who thinks up these nonsensical bans? Far more dangerous beasts on 2 legs. Thank God my Henry doesn’t like Gurgaon anyway pic.twitter.com/HaL1Ck4xLz — Mahua Moitra (@MahuaMoitra) November 17, 2022

The forum order includes breeds such as the American Pit-bull Terriers, Dogo Argentino, Rottweiller, Neapolitan Mastiff, and more from 15 November 2022, a report by Indian Express stated.

According to the order, “the MCG is directed to cancel all the licence/s if any issued in this regard in favour of the dog owners for keeping the above-cited pet dogs with immediate effect and take into its custody the aforesaid dogs immediately.” The forum also directed the MCG to make pet dog registration mandatory within a month of November 15, 2022, and to issue licence/s in respect thereof at a fee of at least Rs 12,000 per year, with a renewal fee of not less than Rs 10,000 per year.

The order comes amid an apparent spate in attacks by pet dogs. The Gurugram forum’s order came along interim compensation of Rs 2 lakh for a woman who was seriously injured in August after being attacked by a pet dog in Gurgaon’s Civil Lines. She had suffered injuries on her head and an FIR was lodged.

What Does the Order Say?

According to the report, every registered dog shall wear a collar to which a metal token coupled with a metal chain shall be attached. The MCG is directed to require that each family keep only one dog and that whenever the registered dog is taken to public places, its mouth be properly covered with a net cap.

It also stated that those found in violation of the aforementioned provisions will have their dog taken into custody immediately by the MCG, and a fine of “not less than Rs 20,000 and extending upto Rs 2 lakh" will be imposed on the violator, and in default of the provisions, he will face “imprisonment not less than one month which may extend upto two years."

The forum also directed MCG to immediately take all stray dogs within its jurisdiction into custody and keep them in dog ponds or at a location maintained by the MCG near Basai village with the assistance of NGOs.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.