Mortal remains of Indian student shot dead in Canada reach his native place

Ghaziabad: Mortal remains of Indian student Kartik Vasudev, who was shot and killed in Canada on 7 April, reached his native place Ghaziabad on Saturday.

Kartik Vasudev moved to Canada in January to pursue higher education, according to his family.

"(Accused) Edwin has been produced before the court and is being asked to hire a lawyer for the next hearing that is being scheduled on Wednesday (April 20)," ANI quoted Kartik's father Hitesh Vasudev as saying.

He was shot at the Glen Road entrance to Sherbourne TTC station in St James Town. He was rushed to a hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

The police identified the suspect as Richard Jonathan Edwin, who was charged with another homicide. Edwin's second victim was Elijah Eleazar Mahepath (35), who was walking westbound on the north side of Dundas Street East near George Street, Toronto police earlier stated.

(With inputs from ANI)

