'More people in favour of UCC than against it', RSS leader Indresh Kumar wades into Uniform Civil Code debate

Days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi made a strong pitch for implementation of Uniform Civil Code (UCC) in the country at an event in Bhopal, RSS leader Indresh Kumar on Wednesday echoed the same sentiments saying that there are more people in favour of the UCC than against it.

Addressing the reporters on Wednesday, Kumar said, “There are more people who are in favour of Uniform Civil Code than against it. Religious rites and the practice of untouchability will end after UCC is implemented.”

He said that people will unite after the implementation of the UCC.

“UCC will end atrocities on women and ensure that people are able to practice their religion freely. People will unite after its implementation,” he added.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on 27 June made a strong pitch for the Uniform Civil Code (UCC), saying the Constitution mentions of having equal rights for all citizens.

Addressing a gathering of party workers in Bhopal, PM Modi said the BJP has decided it would not adopt the path of appeasement and vote bank politics.

He said the opposition is using the issue of UCC to mislead and provoke the Muslim community. “You tell me, in a home, how can there be one law for one member and another law for another member?” asked PM Modi. “Will that home be able to function? Then how will the country be able to function with such a dual system? We have to remember that even in India’s Constitution, there is a mention of equal rights for all,” he said. “These people (opposition) level allegations against us but the reality is that they chant Musalman, Musalman. Had they really been (working) in the interests of Muslims, then Muslim families would not have been lagging in education and jobs,” he added.

