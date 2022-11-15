Morbi Bridge Tragedy: Gujarat HC slams civic body, asks why tender wasn't floated for repair

The Gujarat High Court on Tuesday slammed the Morbi civic body for ‘acting smart’ and sought direct answers for the contract awarded for maintenance of a 150-year-old bridge in Gujarat that collapsed on October 30 claiming over 130 lives.

The bench observed, “The municipality, a government body, has defaulted, which ultimately killed 135 people.” Despite a notice, as the municipality was not represented by any officials in the court today, the bench said, “They are acting smart.”

The bench asked officials to come back with further details on whether any condition for certifying fitness of the British-era bridge before its reopening was agreed and who was the person responsible for it. Chief Justice Aravind Kumar and Justice Ashutosh J Shastri are hearing the matter.

NDTV quoted the bench as saying, “The state shall also place on record reasons why disciplinary proceedings against chief officer of the civic body aren’t commenced.”

The order noted, “The largesse of the state seems to have been granted without there being any tender floated in this regard.” Chief Justice Aravind Kumar questioned the Chief Secretary, the state’s top diplomat at the opening hearing of that case, “Why was the tender for the repair work of a public bridge not floated? Why weren’t bids invited?”

It should be mentioned here that the Morbi civic body had given the 15-year contract to Oreva Group, which is known for the Ajanta brand of wall clocks.

The Chief Justice asked, “How was an agreement for such an important work completed in just one and a half pages? Was the largesse of the state given to Ajanta company without any tender being floated?” The bench also asked on which basis the bridge was being operated by the firm after June 2017 even when the contract signed in the year 2008 was not renewed. A fresh agreement was signed this year.

The court also sought replies from over six departments. It further asked for files of the contract from the first day to be submitted in a sealed envelope and further directed the Principal District Judge of Morbi to appoint a bailiff to a notice to the civic body. It said that even though the state has filed an affidavit, several clarifications about the contract were needed.

The BJP-led Gujarat government has constituted a five-member inquiry committee to investigate the lapses. The state Human Rights Commission has informed that the court on Tuesday that its chairperson and a member are probing the ramifications of the tragedy.

The court also sought to know from the state if it could provide jobs to the kins of the victims who were sole breadwinners.

