Morbi bridge collapse: State-wide mourning being observed in Gujarat today

New Delhi: State-wide mourning is being observed today in Gujarat, for the deceased in the Morbi Bridge Collapse.

The national flag will be flown at half-mast on govt buildings in the state and no functions/entertainment programs are being held across the state today.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday called for a “detailed and extensive” probe into the Morbi bridge collapse tragedy and said its key learnings must be implemented at the earliest.

PM also visited the bridge collapse site in Gujarat’s Morbi and later met the survivors of the tragedy at the civil hospital. He also met with the family members of the victims.

#WATCH | PM Modi meets the injured in the #MorbiBridgeCollapse incident that happened on October 30 (Source: DD) pic.twitter.com/26tXlAvnmJ — ANI (@ANI) November 1, 2022

At least 135 people including children were killed after a 140-year-old suspension bridge collapsed into the Machchhu river on 30 October.

PM Modi also interacted with personnel involved in rescue and relief work and lauded their efforts.

The bridge was reopened to the public after being renovated less than a week before the mishap.

Later in the day, PM Modi chaired a high-level meeting in Morbi to take stock of the relief and rescue operations, the Prime Minister’s Office said in a release.

