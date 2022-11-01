Morbi bridge collapse: SC to hear plea seeking court-monitored probe on 14 November
The Supreme Court on Tuesday agreed to hear on 14 November the PIL seeking directions to appoint a judicial commission under the supervision of retired top court judge to initiate probe into the Morbi bridge collapse incident.
Supreme Court agrees to hear on Nov 14 a PIL seeking direction to immediately appoint a judicial commission under the supervision of retired top court judge to initiate probe into the #MorbiBridgeCollapse pic.twitter.com/WQpcgRAiAi
— ANI (@ANI) November 1, 2022
The Public Interest Litigation (PIL), filed by a lawyer, also sought directions to state governments to form committee for survey and risk assessment of old and risky monuments and bridges to ensure environmental viability and safety.
The plea also sought directions for permanent disaster probe team in states to promptly attend to such tragedies.
A British-era suspension bridge came crashing down on Sunday, killing 135 people and injuring several others.
The bridge was crammed with people when it crashed at around 6.30 pm.
The century-old bridge had reopened five days ago after extensive repairs and renovation.
Meanwhile, police on Monday arrested nine persons, including four from the Oreva group that was managing the Morbi suspension bridge, and filed a case against firms tasked with maintenance and operation of the structure.
Video footage emerged of the moments before Sunday’ evening’s deadly collapse, showing the bridge snapping in a few seconds, taking down scores of visitors seen walking on the swaying British-era structure which reopened five days ago after extensive repair but sans a fitness certificate.
“Nine people have been arrested in the Morbi bridge collapse case. They include two managers and two ticket booking clerks of Oreva group that was managing the bridge,” Rajkot Range IG Ashok Yadav said on Monday informing media of the criminal investigation into the tragedy that has shocked the country.
