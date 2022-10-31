India

Morbi bridge collapse: PM Modi chairs high-level meeting, takes stock of relief & rescue operations

The PM once again laid emphasis on ensuring that those affected get all possible assistance. On Tuesday, PM Modi will visit Morbi where the bridge collapse claimed over 130 lives

FP Staff October 31, 2022 20:50:58 IST
Morbi bridge collapse: PM Modi chairs high-level meeting, takes stock of relief & rescue operations

Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a high-level meeting on the Morbi bridge collapse on 31 October 2022.

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday chaired a high-level meeting to review the situation in Morbi at Raj Bhavan, Gandhinagar in Gujarat.

On Sunday night, a suspension bridge collapse in Gujarat’s Morbi resulted in the death of over 130 people including 47 children.

“The PM was briefed on the rescue and relief operations that have been underway ever since the unfortunate mishap took place in Morbi,” an official statement said.

“All aspects relating to the tragedy were discussed,” it added.

The PM once again laid emphasis on ensuring that those affected get all possible assistance, the statement said.

The high-level meeting was attended by CM Bhupendra Patel, MoS Home Harsh Sanghavi, the Chief Secretary and DGP of Gujarat, along with other top officials including from the Home Department of the State and Gujarat State Disaster Management Authority.

PM Modi will visit Morbi on Tuesday.

With inputs from agencies

Read all the Latest News, Trending NewsCricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Updated Date: October 31, 2022 21:41:13 IST

TAGS:

also read

Gujarat: At least 91 killed as 140-year-old bridge collapses in Morbi; IAF, Army and Navy join rescue ops
India

Gujarat: At least 91 killed as 140-year-old bridge collapses in Morbi; IAF, Army and Navy join rescue ops

Three platoons of the NDRF with 50 personnel of Indian Navy, 30 personnel of IAF along with two columns of Army personnel have joined the rescue ops. The bridge was reopened to the public after renovation on 26 October

Morbi bridge collapse: Check dam on Machchhu river 'cut open' to drain out water
India

Morbi bridge collapse: Check dam on Machchhu river 'cut open' to drain out water

"The Navy diving teams and others are continuing their searches under these water hyacinths,” an official said

Morbi bridge collapse: 'Some mischievous men were shaking ropes of bridge before it collapsed,' says survivor
India

Morbi bridge collapse: 'Some mischievous men were shaking ropes of bridge before it collapsed,' says survivor

"It happened around 6.30 pm. Some mischievous men were shaking the ropes of the bridge. Three times a noise came from it before it collapsed," said Ashwin Mehra, a survivor