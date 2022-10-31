Morbi bridge collapse: PM Modi chairs high-level meeting, takes stock of relief & rescue operations
The PM once again laid emphasis on ensuring that those affected get all possible assistance. On Tuesday, PM Modi will visit Morbi where the bridge collapse claimed over 130 lives
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday chaired a high-level meeting to review the situation in Morbi at Raj Bhavan, Gandhinagar in Gujarat.
On Sunday night, a suspension bridge collapse in Gujarat’s Morbi resulted in the death of over 130 people including 47 children.
“The PM was briefed on the rescue and relief operations that have been underway ever since the unfortunate mishap took place in Morbi,” an official statement said.
“All aspects relating to the tragedy were discussed,” it added.
#WATCH | Gujarat: PM Modi chaired a high-level meeting to review the situation in Morbi, at Raj Bhavan in Gandhinagar earlier today.
#MorbiBridgeCollapse pic.twitter.com/Yw4NRt2oMf
— ANI (@ANI) October 31, 2022
The PM once again laid emphasis on ensuring that those affected get all possible assistance, the statement said.
The high-level meeting was attended by CM Bhupendra Patel, MoS Home Harsh Sanghavi, the Chief Secretary and DGP of Gujarat, along with other top officials including from the Home Department of the State and Gujarat State Disaster Management Authority.
PM Modi will visit Morbi on Tuesday.
With inputs from agencies
