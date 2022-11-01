Morbi bridge collapse: PM Modi calls for detailed & extensive probe as he meets survivors, victims' families

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday called for a “detailed and extensive” probe into the Morbi bridge collapse tragedy and said its key learnings must be implemented at the earliest.

Earlier in the day, PM visited the bridge collapse site in Gujarat’s Morbi and later met the survivors of the tragedy at the civil hospital. He also met with the family members of the victims.

Went to Morbi, which witnessed the horrific bridge mishap. Met the bereaved families and extended condolences. I visited the site of the tragedy and went to the hospital where the injured are recovering. Also met those involved in rescue ops and chaired a review meeting. pic.twitter.com/hAZnJFIHh8 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 1, 2022

At least 135 people including children were killed after a 140-year-old suspension bridge collapsed into the Machchhu river on 30 October.

#WATCH | PM Modi meets the injured in the #MorbiBridgeCollapse incident that happened on October 30 (Source: DD) pic.twitter.com/26tXlAvnmJ — ANI (@ANI) November 1, 2022

PM Modi also interacted with personnel involved in rescue and relief work and lauded their efforts.

#WATCH | PM Modi along with Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel visits the cable bridge collapse site in Morbi, Gujarat 135 people lost their lives in the tragic incident pic.twitter.com/pXJhV7aqyi — ANI (@ANI) November 1, 2022

The bridge was reopened to the public after being renovated less than a week before the mishap.

Later in the day, he chaired a high-level meeting in Morbi to take stock of the relief and rescue operations, the Prime Minister’s Office said in a release.

“The need of the hour is to conduct a detailed and extensive inquiry which will identify all aspects relating to this mishap,” Modi said.

Key learnings from the inquiry must be implemented at the earliest and authorities must stay in touch with the affected families and ensure that they receive all possible help in this tragic hour, he added.

The meeting was also attended by Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel, Gujarat Minister of State for Home Harsh Sanghavi, local MLA and minister Brijesh Merja, state chief secretary Pankaj Kumar and state Director General of Police Ashish Bhatia, among others.

Before that, the prime minister visited the site of the tragedy and also went to the local hospital where the injured are recovering.

Nearly 170 people rescued so far

State minister Rajendra Trivedi said as many as 170 persons were rescued after the collapse, PTI reported.

“The kin of all the deceased have already been paid a compensation of Rs 4 lakh each as announced by the Gujarat government. A compensation of Rs 2 lakh announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be deposited soon into their bank accounts through DBT (direct bank transfer),” the minister told reporters in the state capital Gandhinagar.

He said only 17 people, out of those rescued after the accident, were at present under treatment at various hospitals in Morbi.

A senior police official said on Monday that no person was missing as of now.

Nine arrested in connection with the mishap

Police have so far arrested nine persons, including four from the Morbi-based Oreva Group that was managing the suspension bridge, and filed a case against firms tasked with the maintenance and operation of the structure.

The clock and e-bike maker Oreva group was given a contract by the Morbi Municipality to repair and operate the ill-fated hanging bridge for 15 years, as per documents of the municipality.

With inputs from agencies

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.