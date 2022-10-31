Morbi Bridge Collapse: Most important things to know about Gujarat tragedy

Morbi Bridge Collapse: Almost 150 were reported to be killed when a bridge over the Machchhu river in the town of Morbi in Gujarat collapsed early on Sunday morning.

The heart-rending tragedy could have been avoided but for several lapses by the administration. Let us take a look at some of the errors by the administration as well as by members of the public that led to this disaster.

1) The bridge, that was built over a century ago, was designed to carry the weight of only about 125 people. However, if reports are to be believed, over 400 people had crammed onto the structure at the time of the tragedy. Some reports place the number of people on the Morbi bridge at around 500.

2) The bridge, that was in a dilapidated condition, had been closed for around seven months for repairs and renovation. It was reopened for the public on October 26. However, the company which carried out he repairs allegedly did not bother to obtain a fitness certificate from the authorities before re-opening the bridge.

3) The renovation had been carried out by the Morbi-based Oreva Group (Ajanta Manufacturing Pvt Ltd), which manufactures a variety of products such as e-bikes, lighting products and wall clocks among others. However, the company allegedly has no previous experience in repairing bridges. Shockingly, the Oreva Group was awarded the contract to maintain and manage the Morbi bridge by the local municipality.

4) A video that has gone viral showed people jumping on the bridge and shaking the already creaking structure when it crashed into the river. The overcrowded Morbi bridge, which was already in a very poor condition failed to withstand the extra pressure exerted by exicted members of the public.

5) Gujarat Home Minister Harsh Sanghavi told the media on Monday morning that a criminal case has been registered and a five-member high-powered committee is probing the Morbi bridge collapse. A case of culpable homicide not amounting to murder and intentional act causing death has been registered against whoever is found responsible.

6) The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) have formed five teams to deal with the disaster. These NDRF teams worked through the night to resue the missing and the injured. Teams from the Indian Army, Indian Navy and Indian Air Force (IAF) later joined the NDRF in the resue operation.

7) The Gujarat government has announced a compensation of Rs 4 lakh to the family of each of those who were killed in the Morbi bridge collapse. An amount of ₹50,000 each will be given to each injured person. Prime Minister Narendra Modi also announced a financial compensation of ₹2 lakh each to the families of the victims.

8) Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is currently on a visit to Gujarat, said the centre is extending all help to the Gujarat government to carry out rescue and relief operations.

