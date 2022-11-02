New Delhi: Morbi Bar Association and the Rajkot Bar Association have decided to not represent the nine accused in the Morbi bridge collapse.

A resolution has been passed in the same, said AC Prajapati, Senior Advocate, Morbi Bar Association.

Gujarat | Nine accused (of Oreva co.) in #MorbiBridgeCollapse have been arrested. Morbi Bar Association & Rajkot Bar Association have decided to not take their case and represent them. Both the Bar Associations have passed this Resolution: AC Prajapati, sr adv, Morbi Bar Assn pic.twitter.com/CzZzy3OyAo — ANI (@ANI) November 2, 2022

Meanwhile, state-wide mourning is being observed today in Gujarat, for the deceased in the Morbi Bridge Collapse.

The national flag will be flown at half-mast on govt buildings in the state and no functions/entertainment programs are being held across the state today.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday called for a “detailed and extensive” probe into the Morbi bridge collapse tragedy and said its key learnings must be implemented at the earliest.

PM also visited the bridge collapse site in Gujarat’s Morbi and later met the survivors of the tragedy at the civil hospital. He also met with the family members of the victims.

At least 135 people including children were killed after a 140-year-old suspension bridge collapsed into the Machchhu river on 30 October.

PM Modi also interacted with personnel involved in rescue and relief work and lauded their efforts.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.