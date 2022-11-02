Morbi bridge collapse: Lawyers' associations say no to representing accused in the case
At least 135 people including children were killed after a 140-year-old suspension bridge collapsed into the Machchhu river on 30 October
New Delhi: Morbi Bar Association and the Rajkot Bar Association have decided to not represent the nine accused in the Morbi bridge collapse.
A resolution has been passed in the same, said AC Prajapati, Senior Advocate, Morbi Bar Association.
Gujarat | Nine accused (of Oreva co.) in #MorbiBridgeCollapse have been arrested. Morbi Bar Association & Rajkot Bar Association have decided to not take their case and represent them. Both the Bar Associations have passed this Resolution: AC Prajapati, sr adv, Morbi Bar Assn pic.twitter.com/CzZzy3OyAo
— ANI (@ANI) November 2, 2022
Meanwhile, state-wide mourning is being observed today in Gujarat, for the deceased in the Morbi Bridge Collapse.
The national flag will be flown at half-mast on govt buildings in the state and no functions/entertainment programs are being held across the state today.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday called for a “detailed and extensive” probe into the Morbi bridge collapse tragedy and said its key learnings must be implemented at the earliest.
PM also visited the bridge collapse site in Gujarat’s Morbi and later met the survivors of the tragedy at the civil hospital. He also met with the family members of the victims.
At least 135 people including children were killed after a 140-year-old suspension bridge collapsed into the Machchhu river on 30 October.
PM Modi also interacted with personnel involved in rescue and relief work and lauded their efforts.
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
Morbi bridge collapse: Check dam on Machchhu river 'cut open' to drain out water
"The Navy diving teams and others are continuing their searches under these water hyacinths,” an official said
Morbi bridge collapse: PM Modi chairs high-level meeting, takes stock of relief & rescue operations
The PM once again laid emphasis on ensuring that those affected get all possible assistance. On Tuesday, PM Modi will visit Morbi where the bridge collapse claimed over 130 lives
After Morbi bridge collapse, West Bengal to conduct health check-ups of all 2,109 bridges in state
State Public Works Department minister Pulak Roy has instructed the senior officials and engineers to inspect the condition of the bridges in West Bengal and file reports with necessary observations by November-end