Morbi bridge collapse: Four of nine accused sent to police custody till 5 November

New Delhi: Morbi court has sent four accused of the Morbi Bridge Collapse to police custody till 5 November and another five to judicial custody.

Out of the four persons in police custody, two are managers of the Orewa company and the other two are fabrication work contractor’s people.

Nine persons including officials of Oreva, the company that renovated the bridge, ticket sellers, and security men were arrested for the Morbi bridge collapse in Gujarat.

“We arrested nine people after filing FIR under various sections of IPC. The arrested includes the managers of Oreva company and ticket clerks,” said Ashok Yadav, IG, Rajkot range.

“As and when we get evidence, police will nab the accused further. We have also formed a Special Investigation team pertaining to the incident,” he added.

More than 134 people died and about 100 people were injured due to the collapse of the suspension bridge over the Morbi Macchu river on Sunday.

The Gujarat Police has filed a First Information Report under IPC sections 304 and 308 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) in the bridge collapse tragedy.

Gujarat government has constituted a five-member committee headed to probe the bridge collapse incident.

