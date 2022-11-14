New Delhi: Gujarat Minister Harsh Sanghavi on Monday said that the investigation in the Morbi bridge collapse case is underway and the culprits will be punished.

Speaking at the News18 ‘Gujarat Adhiveshan’ event, Sanghavi said that the first patient’s treatment began within 18 minutes of the Morbi bridge collapse.

“People of the fire brigade reached the spot, Navy, Army, and NDRF were mobilised. A team of 500 people was formed. Situation would have been dire if the NDRF team mobilisation hadn’t occurred by 11.30 pm,” Sanghavi said.

“An FIR was lodged within 1.3 hours and all parties including the people involved in the maintenance were clearly name,” he added.

Over 130 people were killed after the British-era suspension bridge, built on the river Machchhu in Morbi town, had collapsed on 30 October.

Speaking on the drug busts in Gujarat ports, Sanghavi said if compared with the drug capital Punjab where “businesses are taking place from the jails”, it is the state government in Gujarat that is “catching the culprits and busting the operations and network,” whether it from the port in Kolkata or from Delhi or Punjab.

Assembly elections will be held in Gujarat in two phases on 1 and 5 December, while the counting of votes will be conducted on 8 December.

