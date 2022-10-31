Morbi bridge collapse: Check dam on Machchhu river 'cut open' to drain out water

Morbi: Authorities in Gujarat have “cut open” the check dam located downstream on the Machchhu river to allow the water to drain out in order to search for persons who went missing after the suspension bridge collapsed in Morbi on Sunday evening, according to reports.

“The water in the river was stagnant. The water level was initially between 20-25 feet. We cut open the check dam located downstream on the river and so the water started flowing out. Now the water level has come down by five-six feet and now there appears to be a greater concentration of water hyacinths,” The Indian Express quoted a government official, who was among those overlooking the rescue operations, as saying.

“The Navy diving teams and others are continuing their searches under these water hyacinths,” the official added.

The death toll in Morbi suspension bridge collapse rose to 134 on Monday, a senior Gujarat police official said, adding that the rescue operation was still underway.

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and Minister of State for Home Harsh Sanghavi remained in Morbi during the night to oversee the rescue operation being conducted by multiple agencies.

The more than a century-old bridge on the Machchhu river in Morbi, located around 300 km from the state capital Gandhinagar, had reopened five days ago after extensive repairs and renovation. It was crammed with people when it collapsed around 6.30 pm on Sunday.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to visit Morbi on Tuesday.

(With inputs from agencies)

