Morbi Bridge Collapse: 12 members of Rajkot BJP MP's family among 134 killed

Morbi: BJP MP from Rajkot Mohanbhai Kalyanji Kundariya on Monday informed that he has lost 12 of his family members in the bridge collapse in Gujarat’s Morbi, which occurred after the newly-renovated structure snapped due to overcrowding.

The incident took place on Sunday.

“I have lost 12 members of my family, including five children, in the mishap. I lost family members who were from my sister’s family,” Kundariya told India Today.

“NDRF, SDRF and local administration are carrying out the search and rescue operations. All those who survived the mishap have been rescued and efforts are underway to recover the bodies of those in Machchhu river and rescue boats are also at the spot,” he added.

On who was accountable for the disaster, Kundariya said, “An investigation will be carried out to find out how this tragedy unfolded. Those found responsible will be punished. Among those dead are mostly women and children and locals and NGOs have also joined the rescue operations.”

Meanwhile, the death toll in Morbi suspension bridge collapse rose to 134 on Monday, a senior Gujarat police official said, adding that the rescue operation was still underway.

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and Minister of State for Home Harsh Sanghavi remained in Morbi during the night to oversee the rescue operation being conducted by multiple agencies.

The more than a century-old bridge on the Machchhu river in Morbi, located around 300 km from the state capital Gandhinagar, had reopened five days ago after extensive repairs and renovation. It was crammed with people when it collapsed around 6.30 pm on Sunday.

The state information department said five teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), six platoons of the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), a team of the Air Force, two columns of the Army, and two teams of the Indian Navy apart from local rescue teams were involved in the operation that continued through the night.

Eyewitnesses said there were several women and children on the British era ‘hanging bridge’ when it snapped, plunging them into the water below.

Apart from locals, people from nearby cities and villages had also come to the bridge on a holiday when it collapsed. Due to the Diwali vacation and being a Sunday, there was a rush of tourists on the bridge, a major tourist attraction. Before the tragedy occurred, some people were seen jumping on the bridge and pulling its big wires, an eyewitness said, adding that the bridge may have collapsed due to the ‘huge crowd’ on it.

(With inputs from agencies)

