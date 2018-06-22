Moral policing in Assam: Unmarried couple assaulted by mob in Goalpara district; couple forced to marry, claims man's brother

Guwahati: In a case of moral policing, a mob waylaid an unmarried couple going on a motorcycle and assaulted them for travelling together, police said on Friday.

The incident went viral on social media following which two persons have been arrested. The mob waylaid the couple in their 20's and assaulted them at Pukhurpur village in Rongjuli area on 19 June.

The brother of the man, who was attacked, has claimed that villagers later held a meeting and forced the two to get married. Assam Director General of Police Kuladhar Saikia said that as no case was filed, the police registered a suo motu case and investigations were on.

While one person was arrested on Thursday, another person was picked up on Friday morning, police said. They were booked under various IPC sections including 342 (wrongful confinement), 325 (voluntarily causing grievous hurt) and 354b (assault or use of criminal force to woman with intent to disrobe).