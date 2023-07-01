Monsoon session of Parliament to begin from July 20, UCC bill likely to be tabled
The session is expected to be a stormy one as Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government at the Centre could introduce a bill on implementing a Uniform Civil Code (UCC) during the session of Parliament.
The monsoon session of Parliament will commence from July 20 with conclusion on August 11, 2023, said Union Minister Pralhad Joshi on Saturday.
The session is expected to be a stormy one as Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government at the Centre could introduce a bill on implementing a Uniform Civil Code (UCC) during the session of Parliament.
A report by India Today quoted sources saying the bill may be sent to parliamentary standing committee which will hear from various stakeholders on the UCC.
Related Articles
As per sources to PTI, the monsoon session is likely to begin in the third week of July.
The development comes within hours after Rajya Sabha Secretariat issued a public notice stating that a parliamentary panel, on July 3, will hear views of the Department of Legal Affairs, the Legislative Department and the Law Commission on UCC.
“Members are reminded that the next meeting of the Department-related Parliamentary Standing Committee on Personnel, Public Grievances, Law and Justice will be held at 3 pm on Monday, 3rd July 2023, to hear the views of representatives of the following organisations on public notice issued by the Law Commission of India on the Uniform Civil Code,” the notice read.
Members of the committee have been informed that their input on the UCC will be sought and considered during the July 3 meeting.
The concept of a UCC involves the formulation and implementation of personal laws that would apply to all citizens of India, irrespective of their religion, sex, gender, or sexual orientation. Currently, personal laws are governed by religious scriptures within various communities.
PM Modi, on Tuesday, emphasised on the need of uniform laws for people across communities, claiming that Muslims are being instigated over the sensitive issue.
The Prime Minister said the Supreme Court too has advocated for a UCC, but those practising vote bank politics are opposing it.
On June 14, the Law Commission of India invited the public and recognised religious organisations to provide their views and ideas on UCC. This highlights the commission’s commitment to examining the issue in a comprehensive manner.
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
Uttarakhand Uniform Civil Code draft ready: What are its provisions?
Uttarakhand chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said the expert committee under Justice (retd) Ranjana Prakash Desai had sought the opinion of over two lakh people and taken into account the views of ‘every section of society’
‘Uniform Civil Code is matter of equal rights, justice & dignity’: BJP
Javadekar also explained that the UCC is essentially about marriage, divorce, adoption and so on. "This is for everyone but women are suffering more due to these," he said.