Monsoon Session of Parliament likely to commence from 18 July

New Delhi: Monsoon Session of the Parliament is likely to be held from 18 July to 12 August, sources said.

The Cabinet Committee on Parliamentary Affairs chaired by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has recommended that the Monsoon Session can be held between 18 July and 12 August, 2022, as per top sources.

The upcoming session is likely to have 17 working days. During the session, elections for the President and the Vice President are likely to be held.

While the Election Commission of India has announced the Presidential elections, no official schedule for the election of the Vice President has been announced yet.

The President elections will take place on 18 July and the results will be declared on 21 July. The term of Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu will end on 10 August.

Several bills including at least 4 bills which had been referred for parliamentary scrutiny in the last budget session will be brought up for passage in the Monsoon Session.

