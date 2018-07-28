Monsoon in India: 537 killed in rain-related incidents in six states this season, says MHA data; highest toll in Maharashtra

New Delhi: As many as 537 people have lost their lives in floods and rain in six states during the monsoon season so far. According to the home ministry's National Emergency Response Centre (NERC), 139 people died in Maharashtra, 126 in Kerala, 116 in West Bengal, 70 in Uttar Pradesh, 52 in Gujarat and 34 in Assam because of the floods and rains. Deluge and rain have hit 26 districts in Maharashtra, 22 in West Bengal, 21 in Assam, 14 in Kerala, 10 in Gujarat and a large part of Uttar Pradesh, so far.

In Assam, 10.17 lakh people have borne the brunt of heavy rainfall and floods, of which 2.17 lakh are living in relief camps. Twelve teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) are engaged in rescue and relief operations in Assam, the NERC said. A team of the NDRF comprises 45 personnel.

A total of 1.61 lakh people have been affected by rain and floods in West Bengal, where eight NDRF teams are deployed. Four people are missing and 19 others have been injured in heavy rain in the state.

In Gujarat, 15,912 people have been evacuated to safer locations after being hit by floods and rain. Seven NDRF teams are positioned in the state.

In Kerala, the flood has affected 1.49 lakh people. The state has registered 126 deaths due to heavy rain, while nine people are missing. Four NDRF teams have been deployed for rescue and relief operations in the southern state, while three are stationed in Maharashtra, which has been battered by heavy rain. Altogether, 117 people have been injured in Maharashtra because of torrential rainfall.

In Uttar Pradesh, apart from the 70 deaths, 68 people have been injured in rain-related incidents. Seven NDRF teams are deployed in the state.