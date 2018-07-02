IMD predicts heavy to very heavy rainfall till Friday countrywide, warns of extremely heavy showers in UP, Uttarakhand

New Delhi: Heavy to very heavy rainfall is expected in large parts of India, including several places in Jammu and Kashmir, Tamil Nadu, Assam and Gujarat, over the next few days till Friday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Monday.

The warning comes after the IMD said last week that the monsoon had covered the entire country, 17 days ahead of its normal onset date.

According to the IMD, heavy to very heavy rains at a few places, with extremely heavy rains at isolated places, are very likely to occur over Uttarakhand and east Uttar Pradesh. Heavy to very heavy rains, with extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places, are very likely on Monday over sub-Himalayan region, West Bengal, Sikkim, Bihar, Assam and Meghalaya, the weather office said in a statement.

Heavy to very heavy rains are also likely on Monday over Himachal Pradesh, west Uttar Pradesh and Arunachal Pradesh. North Haryana, Chandigarh, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Odisha, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura, Konkan, Goa, Rayalaseema, Tamil Nadu, Lakshadweep and coastal Karnataka may also receive heavy rainfall.

The IMD said heavy to very heavy rains, with extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places, are likely over Assam and Meghalaya on Tuesday. Isolated places over east and west Uttar Pradesh, sub-Himalayan region, West Bengal, Sikkim, Bihar, Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, north Haryana, Chandigarh, Jharkhand, Arunachal Pradesh,Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura,Konkanand Goa, Rayalaseema, coastal Karnataka and Tamil Nadu are also highly likely.

The IMD, in its warning for Wednesday, said heavy to very heavy rainfall is very likely over Assam, Meghalaya, Konkan, Goa, sub-Himalayan region, West Bengal, Sikkim, Gujarat region, central Maharashtra and coastal Karnataka.

For Thursday, the IMD has predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall over Konkan, Goa, coastal Karnataka, Chhattisgarh, Odisha, Assam and Meghalaya, Gujarat region, central Maharashtra, coastal Andhra Pradesh, interior Karnataka and Kerala.

On Friday, heavy to very heavy rain is likely at isolated places over Odisha, Konkan and Goa,and coastal Karnataka. Isolated places over Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh, West Bengal, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura, Gujarat region, central Maharashtra, Marathawada, coastal Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, interior Karnataka and Kerala may also receive heavy rainfall.

The four-month monsoon season normally begins from 1 June and ends on 30 September. This year, the monsoon touched Kerala on 29 May, three days ahead of its normal onset date of 1 June. It battered the western coast in the first half of June.