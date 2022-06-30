Monsoon hits Delhi, leaves capital waterlogged, leading to disruption in road and air traffic

The IMD has issued an orange alert, warning of heavy rainfall. The maximum temperature will come down to 34-35 degrees Celsius

It's a rainy day in Delhi. The capital woke up to a unusual cooler summer on Thursday with heavy showers in most parts including the neigbouring cities like Noida.

Several areas in the city were waterlogged leading to traffic snarls amidst a heavy downpour.

#WATCH | Delhi witnesses severe waterlogging & traffic snarls in several parts, amidst a heavy downpour. Visuals from near AIIMS. pic.twitter.com/eYOM3eJcYP — ANI (@ANI) June 30, 2022

Traffic congestion was also witnessed in Delhi-Gurgaon road following rains on Thursday.

#WATCH | The national capital experiences waterlogging & traffic snarls after a sudden burst of heavy rainfall in several parts of Delhi NCR. (Visuals from ITO & Mehrauli-Badarpur road) pic.twitter.com/GOGKkcqbk8 — ANI (@ANI) June 30, 2022

Senior India Meteorological Department (IMD) scientist RK Jenamani said, "Delhi has witnessed heavy rainfall today. Chandigarh, Jaipur and parts of Uttar Pradesh are also receiving showers. Monsoon has brought good amount of rains. Haryana, Punjab, Delhi and northwest India continue to receive rainfalls. Hot and Humid conditions over."

#WATCH | Continuous rainfall in Delhi-NCR causes traffic snarls; visuals from Delhi-Gurgaon road pic.twitter.com/9vi3GLOJA4 — ANI (@ANI) June 30, 2022

As Delhi received its first monsoon showers on today morning, newly-inaugurated Pragati Maidan tunnel, ITO, Ring Road, Barapullah Corridor, Delhi-Meerut expressway, Sarai Kale Khan, were also waterlogged.

#WATCH | A sudden change of weather swathes Delhi, as rain lashes several parts of the national capital. Visuals from Man Singh Road. pic.twitter.com/Eoulwmiy7h — ANI (@ANI) June 30, 2022

Pul Prahladpur underpass was shut for vehicular movement on Mehrauli-Badarpur Road due to waterlogging leading to commuter woes.

The IMD said the southwest monsoon further advanced into Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmiri, some parts of Punjab, Haryana and Rajasthan on 30 June.

#WATCH | Delhi wakes up to a sudden rainfall in several parts. Visuals from Dwarka Sector-16 C pic.twitter.com/xVHIZaVVWF — ANI (@ANI) June 30, 2022

"The northern limit of monsoon now passes through Deesa, Ratlam, Tonk, Sikar, Rohtak, Pathankot," the weather department said.

The southwest monsoon usually arrives in the Delhi on 27 June and covers the entire country by 8 July.

Not just road traffic, air traffic was also disrupted with two flights en route to Delhi being diverted due to heavy rain.

An Air India flight was diverted to Amritsar, while an IndiGo flight was diverted to Jaipur.

Several other flights were delayed with the aviation companies asking passengers to keep a tab on flight status and keep enough time in hand to report at the airport on time.

The IMD has issued an orange alert, warning of heavy rainfall in some areas in the city on Thursday and moderate rainfall on Friday. The maximum temperature will come down to 34-35 degrees Celsius.

With inputs from agencies

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.