Monsoon hits Delhi, leaves capital waterlogged, leading to disruption in road and air traffic

The IMD has issued an orange alert, warning of heavy rainfall. The maximum temperature will come down to 34-35 degrees Celsius

FP Staff June 30, 2022 17:14:22 IST
Rains in Delhi. ANI

It's a rainy day in Delhi. The capital woke up to a unusual cooler summer on Thursday with heavy showers in most parts including the neigbouring cities like Noida.

Several areas in the city were waterlogged leading to traffic snarls amidst a heavy downpour.

Traffic congestion was also witnessed in Delhi-Gurgaon road following rains on Thursday.

Senior India Meteorological Department (IMD) scientist RK Jenamani said, "Delhi has witnessed heavy rainfall today. Chandigarh, Jaipur and parts of Uttar Pradesh are also receiving showers. Monsoon has brought good amount of rains. Haryana, Punjab, Delhi and northwest India continue to receive rainfalls. Hot and Humid conditions over."

As Delhi received its first monsoon showers on today morning, newly-inaugurated Pragati Maidan tunnel, ITO, Ring Road, Barapullah Corridor, Delhi-Meerut expressway, Sarai Kale Khan, were also waterlogged.

Pul Prahladpur underpass was shut for vehicular movement on Mehrauli-Badarpur Road due to waterlogging leading to commuter woes.

The IMD said the southwest monsoon further advanced into Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmiri, some parts of Punjab, Haryana and Rajasthan on 30 June.

"The northern limit of monsoon now passes through Deesa, Ratlam, Tonk, Sikar, Rohtak, Pathankot," the weather department said.

The southwest monsoon usually arrives in the Delhi on 27 June and covers the entire country by 8 July.

Not just road traffic, air traffic was also disrupted with two flights en route to Delhi being diverted due to heavy rain.

An Air India flight was diverted to Amritsar, while an IndiGo flight was diverted to Jaipur.

Several other flights were delayed with the aviation companies asking passengers to keep a tab on flight status and keep enough time in hand to report at the airport on time.

The IMD has issued an orange alert, warning of heavy rainfall in some areas in the city on Thursday and moderate rainfall on Friday. The maximum temperature will come down to 34-35 degrees Celsius.

With inputs from agencies

Updated Date: June 30, 2022 17:41:50 IST

