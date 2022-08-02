Monkeypox won't be pandemic as big as COVID, we're working on vaccine: Adar Poonawalla

The SII CEO was honoured with the 'Amrit Ratna Samman' at the News18 India event in Delhi on Tuesday

New Delhi: Monkeypox will not be a pandemic as big as COVID-19, said Serum Institute of India CEO Adar Poonawalla on Tuesday, adding that his company is working on the vaccine for it.

"Monkeypox has been there for years. It won't be a pandemic as big as COVID-19... We are working to make vaccine and it is expected to be available in (next) few months," Poonawalla said.

Meanwhile, Poonawalla met Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Tuesday. "My meeting went well like always. All preparations for the vaccine are being done; I briefed the minister on this. We are researching on the vaccine for Monkeypox and if there's a need for it," he said after the meeting.

He was honoured with the 'Amrit Ratna Samman' at the News18 India event in Delhi today.

Speaking at the event, he said, "Our COVID-19 vaccine coverage as a country is far higher than any country in the world. US started it few months back, but we overtook that by leaps and bounds."

