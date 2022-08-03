Monkeypox: Union Health Ministry lists Do's and Don’ts to prevent viral disease
India currently has eight confirmed cases of monkeypox, out of which five patients have a history of overseas travel, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya told Parliament on Tuesday
New Delhi: To raise public awareness about the monkeypox virus that threatens to take the form of a pandemic, the Union Health Ministry on Wednesday released a list of ‘Dos and Don’ts’.
The ministry posted the list of precautions in the form of an image on its official Twitter handle. "Protect yourself from Monkeypox. Know what you should and should not do to avoid contracting the disease," the tweet said.
Protect yourself from #Monkeypox. Know what you should and should not do to avoid contracting the disease.
For more information, visit https://t.co/4uKjkYncqT pic.twitter.com/Zz9tYec9JR
— Ministry of Health (@MoHFW_INDIA) August 3, 2022
Monkeypox can be contracted by anyone if they have had recurrent or extended contact with an infected person, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.
Here’s the list of Dos and Don’ts released by the Union Health Ministry
Dos
• Isolate infected patients from others
• Wash your hands with soap and water or use hand sanitizers
• When near infected individuals, wear masks and disposable gloves
• Use a disinfectant for environmental sanitation
Don'ts
• Don’t share linen, bedding, or towels with people who have contracted Monkeypox
• Don’t wash soiled linen or laundry of infected persons with those of non-infected individuals
• Don’t attend public events if you exhibit symptoms of Monkeypox
• Don’t stigmatise groups of people based on misinformation
Several thousands of monkeypox cases have been confirmed across several countries throughout the world, and the viral zoonotic illness has caused numerous fatalities.
